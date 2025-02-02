Kanye West joins in on stunned NBA world amid Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

Kanye West is on the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade that left the NBA world reeling. On Saturday, Shams Charania broke the stunning news that the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz made a trade centered on the two superstars. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris move to LA, while AD will go to Dallas with Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

The “Runaway” hitmaker went on X (formerly Twitter) to react:

“I don’t keep up with sports. Who’s ready for the NBA finals next week.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The artist, also known as Ye, usually limits his engagement on social media to politics and art. This time, he couldn’t resist dipping his toes in the basketball world following the blockbuster deal.

Kanye West wasn’t the only one stunned by the trade. Many thought Shams Charania’s X account was hacked when he tweeted. The reporter had to reinforce his initial tweet with a “This is real” text to remove any doubt about the mind-boggling deal.

Expand Tweet

Per Charania, the Utah Jazz, the third team roped into the deal, will get former first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-rounders. The limelight, though, is squarely on the Lakers and the Mavericks. How the trade will affect both teams' championship aspirations is anybody's guess.

Fans react to Kanye West's out-of-the-blue comment following the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis swap

Kanye West has over 32 million followers on X. It did not take long for fans to react to his comment on the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis swap.

"Bro it's not the finals it's the Super Bowl hahahah"

Expand Tweet

Editor's Note: Story will be updated shortly

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback