Not so long ago, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were on top of the world. They went from being a perennial non-playoff team to making the NBA Finals, and looked like a team ready to take a big leap.

As we've seen by now, that joy was short-lived. The Suns have failed to reach that stage again, and they've been amid some big trades and even bigger headlines.

Now, three head coaches later, the Suns are back on the drawing board. However, one recent turn of events just gave the fans hope for the future.

Booker was spotted at Stagecoach with Molly Murphy, fueling dating rumors. Moreover, that means he's officially past Kendall Jenner, so the fans believe the so-called Kardashian Curse will no longer be in effect.

Here are some of the best reactions to this news:

"removed himself from the kardashian shackles," one fan said.

"Good ditch that Kardashian," another one added.

"Kendall dropped him again ??" another one wondered.

"Thank goodness. Kendall can you stop trying to level this dude up and let him live out his days as the cliche he’s meant to be," another one chimed in.

One fan wasn't as harsh, and he just wished people respected Booker's privacy instead:

"Man I would hate to be famous, they can’t do anything in private," he wrote.

For the unversed, the Kardashian Curse has been an infamous conspiracy theory, pointing out that any professional athlete who dates a Kardashian (or Jenner) sister winds up getting hurt, struggling, or crashing out.

Of course, there's no actual correlation between one thing and the other, but after watching the likes of Khris Humphries, Blake Griffin, Lamar Odom, Ben Simmons, and now Booker, it's hard to disagree that there's a pattern there.

Devin Booker hasn't thought about a contract extension

Whatever the case, his love life might not be the only big thing on his mind right now.

The Suns failed to make the playoffs this season, and that's a position Booker didn't think he would be in after teaming up with Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

He just finished the first year of his four-year supermax contract extension, and he's now eligible to sign a two-year extension for $149.8 million this summer. Still, he hasn't given it that much thought:

“I haven’t even thought about it to be honest,” Booker said on April 3. “It’s a great situation to be in, though. Longevity in this league. Every year you can get, somebody wants you for an extra year or two, that’s always a pleasure. You never know when the game is going to stop.”

Durant will most likely be traded, and they could explore options for Beal as well. Booker is still the face of the franchise, but this team will have to put in a lot of work to turn things around again.

