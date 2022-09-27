"Kareem's had his differences with some of my views and some of the things I do" - LeBron James opens up on nearing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is preparing for his 20th year in the NBA. While it's a remarkable accomplishment for James, it's not the only storyline that fans are monitoring closely.

James is currently on pace to break the NBA's all-time scoring record set by legendary big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem has held the historic record since he retired in 1989. It was a record that many basketball analysts considered "unbreakable." While there's been plenty of monumental accomplishments that have been surpassed by NBA players over the years, nothing has been as impressive as the record held by Abdul-Jabbar.

As it's trending, LeBron will have a favorable chance to break it at some point during the 2022-23 season as long as James can stay healthy. He currently trails Kareem by a total of 1,325 points. He scored a total of 1,695 points last season, despite only playing 55 games. Speaking recently to the Lakers media, LeBron talked about how humbling it has been to be considered in the same conversation as "a guy that was a staple of this franchise."

"To sit here and know that I’m on the verge of breaking the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people said would probably never be done… It’s super humbling for myself...Obviously, Kareem has had his differences with some of my views and some of the things I do, but listen, at the end of the day, to be in the same breath as a guy that wore the same uniform, a guy that was a staple of this franchise...I think it is super-duper dope for myself."

It's been impressive to see the type of play LeBron James has been able to perform at despite being 37 years old. In his last season with the Lakers, James went on to post averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.9% from three-point range.

James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record will get plenty of the national spotlight throughout the 2022-23 season. It's not the only storyline, as the Lakers are looking to rebound after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

The Lakers went on to finish eleventh in the Western Conference standings last season. The team will also have first-time head coach Darvin Ham in charge, as the Lakers look to bounce back and make a return to the NBA playoffs.

