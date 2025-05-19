Karl-Anthony Towns delivers savage dig at Celtics as he turns heads with Jordyn Woods at Yankees game

The New York Knicks have made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years, and will strive to return to the NBA Finals after last reaching it in 1999. They took down the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, in six games to reach this stage.

New York City has been in a weeks-long frenzy to celebrate the Knicks' accomplishments, and their fans have had some epic and viral moments.

Karl-Anthony Towns wanted to pay homage to one of the team's iconic fans, and he wore a "F*** Boston" shirt when he attended the Yankees vs. Mets game on Sunday.

The shirt showed the fan who went viral for his "F*** Boston" chant and dance, and Towns laughed it off when he got a standing ovation while watching the Subway Series matchup with his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods.

That won't likely sit well with Celtics fans, but he will have bragging rights over them until next season.

Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with an injury

Karl-Anthony Towns will be crucial against the Indiana Pacers' big men. His health will be one of the storylines to follow closely, as he's reportedly dealing with a broken bone in his hand.

“It is what it is,” Towns said on May 10, via USA Today. “I'm gonna keep finding ways to play, so I ain't tripping.”

Towns was aggressive right out of the gate in the series-clinching Game 6 on Friday. He wasn't much of a factor in the Game 5 (Wednesday) loss, so Tom Thibodeau made sure to give him his flowers and highlighted how important he was to the team.

“That helps set the tone for the game," Thibodeau said on Sunday, via the New York Post. "I thought (he was) super aggressive at the start of the game. He got established, and then the rebounding and his pick-and-roll defense was outstanding. We were able to play off that. It gives us another threat.”

Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam will give him plenty of work on both ends of the floor.

The Knicks and Pacers have a long-standing rivalry, and if the previous series are indications of what's to come, fans can expec an old-school, bruising and physical matchup.

