Karl-Anthony Towns drops hilarious reaction as fan predicts Dawn Staley's frustrating reaction to his foul problem

Next season, Karl-Anthony Towns will be listening to a new voice on the bench as the New York Knicks' search for a head coach continues. After one interesting name from the college ranks became linked to the Knicks' coaching vacancy, one fan went ahead and predicted this coach's reaction to errors committed by KAT.

In a viral tweet, this online user posted a clip of USC head coach Dawn Staley being animated with her frustration during the 2025 national game between her squad and eventual champions UConn. Turning this clip into a meme, the online user posted a caption related to the Knicks starting center.

"Dawn Staley when KAT picks up his 3rd foul in the first quarter," the fan wrote in their caption.

Towns caught a wind of this meme and posted a laughing emoji in response.

The Knicks' efforts to fill the coaching void, however, is no laughing matter as the team has reportedly met multiple rejections in their bid to interview other ball clubs' head coaches. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks have been denied interviews with the likes of Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, and Chris Finch.

Then, on Saturday, the X account Knicks Fan TV claimed that the team had reached out to Staley, while also considering former NBA coaches Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown.

Staley's resume includes, among other things, three NCAA championships as a head coach. Her most recent national title came in 2024 when she led the Gamecocks to victory over the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes.

While Staley has previously mentioned that she isn't necessarily interested in coaching an NBA team, there's still a possibility that she and the Knicks will come to terms for the 2025-26 season. In that case, Towns will certainly have to steer clear of early foul trouble lest he incur Staley's wrath.

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns' friendship with Celtics big man could play a role in free agent signing

Though the Knicks recently competed in their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, they ultimately fell short of booking a Finals trip as they lost to the Indiana Pacers. As the team retools for next season, Towns might end up playing a unique role in the signing of a notable free agent.

According to Knicks beat writer Ian Begley, Towns' friendship with Boston Celtics center Al Horford could eventually come into play this offseason.

"I think the Knicks will also at least check in on Al Horford’s situation," Begley tweeted on Saturday. "As an aside: Horford has a close relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns."

Time will tell if Horford ends up with his buddy Towns in the New York frontcourt.

