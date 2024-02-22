Karl-Anthony Towns enjoys lavish NBA All-Star break with girlfriend Jordyn Woods at Robert De Niro’s $200,000,000 resort

The NBA All-Star break is the perfect time for players to unwind and reconnect with their loved ones, and such was the case for Karl-Anthony Towns. The four-time NBA All-Star spent his vacation with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods, including her mother Elizabeth at actor Robert De Niro's $200,000,000 resort. Pictures of their lavish vacation were shared on Elizabeth Woods' Instagram stories.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

Victoria Woods at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The $200,000,000 resort is located in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with impressive rooms and an incredible beach to unwind for one's vacation. The luxurious resort was originally opened on Nov. 13, 2019, as one of the many expansions of the Nobu Hotel brand.

Following a tiring and challenging 2023-24 regular season so far, it was the perfect vacation for the Minnesota Timberwolves star to relax for a few days with his girlfriend. Now returning for the second half of the NBA season, Towns will look to continue where he left off with his team in first place (39-16) in the Western Conference standings.

Jordyn Woods revealed her love language with Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

Speaking with People's Kimberlee Speakman and Abby Stern, the American model said that gift-giving and quality time with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns is the couple's wholesome and sweet love language.

"We love gift giving," Woods said," What is it? The love language? The love language is quality time. We love everything. I want to say it's a lot. So when it's time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out. ... I'm excited. Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other. He does so much for me. I do what I can for him."

Every couple has their way of showing their love to each other, whether it be through heart-warming words or traveling the world together. In the case of Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods, gift-giving is where they show how much they mean to each other in the best possible way. Through this, they shows their appreciation and admiration for one's presence and efforts.

Aside from exchanging gifts, the couple also value their quality time together. As Woods often finds herself busy with fashion events, the same goes for Karl-Anthony Towns, who plays in 82 regular-season games.

Their love language strikes a perfect balance in their busy schedule, while also fortifying their relationship and foundation. At the same time, this allows them to freely grow in their fields and passion in life without holding each other back.

A great example of their love language coming together is their recent NBA All-Star break in the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. A blend of luxury and quality time is instant heaven for this couple that finds value in combining the two.