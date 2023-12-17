Karl-Anthony Towns: "Every King Needs His Queen" - dedication to Jordyn Woods after scoring 40 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped their three-game losing streak on Friday night, thanks to a dominant performance by their star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns scored 40 points on 14-of-24 shooting, grabbed 16 rebounds, and dished out five assists as the Timberwolves defeated the short-handed Indiana Pacers 127-109 at Target Center.

Towns dedicated his recent 40-point performance to his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Karl-Anthony Towns reposted Woods' Instagram story along with the caption:

“Every King Needs His Queen.”

Towns and Woods have been dating for over a year and have been open about their relationship on social media. Woods, a model and influencer, often attends Towns’ games and cheers him on from the sidelines. She also posted an Instagram story after Towns’ dominant performance against the Indiana Pacers.

Anthony Edwards accompanied Karl-Anthony Towns against the Pacers

Karl-Anthony Towns was unstoppable in the paint, scoring 26 points in the first half alone, and setting the tone for the Timberwolves’ offense. He also showed his versatility, hitting four three-pointers and making eight free throws. Towns said he was motivated by the challenge of facing the Pacers’ big men, who are known for their defense.

Towns was not the only Timberwolves player who had a big night. Rookie sensation Anthony Edwards scored 37 points on 15-of-22 shooting, including eight three-pointers, and added six rebounds and four assists.

Edwards displayed his explosive athleticism, scoring on drives, dunks, and pull-up jumpers. He also played with confidence and swagger, celebrating his shots and talking trash to the Pacers.

The Timberwolves’ dynamic duo combined for 77 points, the most by any pair of teammates in the NBA this season. They also became the first pair of Timberwolves players to score at least 35 points each in the same game since Kevin Garnett and Wally Szczerbiak in 2005.

The Timberwolves also got contributions from other players, such as Ricky Rubio, who had 11 points and nine assists, and Naz Reid, who had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. The Timberwolves shot 51.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the three-point line while holding the Pacers to 41.8 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively.

The Pacers were missing several key players due to injuries and health protocols, such as Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Jeremy Lamb. As such, they struggled to keep up with the Timberwolves’ pace and energy. Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 20 points, while T.J. McConnell had 15 points and eight assists.