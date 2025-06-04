Karl-Anthony Towns' ex-teammate's girlfriend slams Gilbert Arenas' 'distasteful' comment 

By Evan Bell
Modified Jun 04, 2025 17:20 GMT
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns' former teammate Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend calls out Gilbert Arenas for recent commetns (Image credit: Imagn)

After Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks' elimination from the playoffs, NBA vet Gilbert Arenas took aim at the five-time All-Star on the most recent episode of his "Gil's Arena" show, blaming KAT while ripping him for his physique.

Ad

In response, the girlfriend of Towns' former teammate, Jaden McDaniels, was quick to respond to the clip of Arenas going around social media, calling the former NBA guard out for his distasteful comments.

"Distasteful," Allison Audrey tweeted on Wednesday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When one fan joked that McDaniels' girlfriend is watching "Gil's Arena" like others, she shut down the narrative, explaining that she simply came across the clip while scrolling on X:

"Found a 30s clip on twitter as I was scrolling lol."
Ad

The situation, of course, comes amid Towns being on the receiving end of criticism following the Knicks' Eastern Conference finals exit.

Shortly after the team was ousted by the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic's James Edwards and Fred Katz published an article alleging that, behind the scenes, players and coaches were frustrated with Towns' defensive habits.

As their report suggests, although Towns came up big on the offensive end of the floor on several occasions, his defensive inconsistency caused what Edwards and Katz described as "frustration."

Ad

Former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams defends Karl-Anthony Towns in the wake of Eastern Conference finals loss

Although Karl-Anthony Towns has been on the receiving end of considerable criticism in the wake of the New York Knicks' Eastern Conference finals exit, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams defended the five-time All-Star, cautioning fans on calling for the team to get rid of Towns.

Ad

As one of the most prolific 3-point shooting big men in league history, Williams believes that replacing Towns won't be an easy task, and after Towns helped lead the team to their first conference finals appearance since 2000, Williams believes that there is plenty of room for growth.

As he explained on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" following New York's exit:

“They gotta get off KAT back," Williams said on Monday. "Ain’t a lot of KATs laying around where you can just get rid of him and feel like you’re going to have a better opportunity to win basketball games."
Ad
Ad

As Williams concluded, if the Knicks have an opportunity to acquire an MVP-level player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should pursue him, otherwise, parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns may set the team back even further.

With the Knicks front office already parting ways with coach Tom Thibodeau, only time will tell how the rest of this offseason plays out.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications