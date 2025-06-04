Karl-Anthony Towns' ex-teammate's girlfriend slams Gilbert Arenas' 'distasteful' comment 

After Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks' elimination from the playoffs, NBA vet Gilbert Arenas took aim at the five-time All-Star on the most recent episode of his "Gil's Arena" show, blaming KAT while ripping him for his physique.

Ad

In response, the girlfriend of Towns' former teammate, Jaden McDaniels, was quick to respond to the clip of Arenas going around social media, calling the former NBA guard out for his distasteful comments.

"Distasteful," Allison Audrey tweeted on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When one fan joked that McDaniels' girlfriend is watching "Gil's Arena" like others, she shut down the narrative, explaining that she simply came across the clip while scrolling on X:

"Found a 30s clip on twitter as I was scrolling lol."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The situation, of course, comes amid Towns being on the receiving end of criticism following the Knicks' Eastern Conference finals exit.

Shortly after the team was ousted by the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic's James Edwards and Fred Katz published an article alleging that, behind the scenes, players and coaches were frustrated with Towns' defensive habits.

As their report suggests, although Towns came up big on the offensive end of the floor on several occasions, his defensive inconsistency caused what Edwards and Katz described as "frustration."

Ad

Former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams defends Karl-Anthony Towns in the wake of Eastern Conference finals loss

Although Karl-Anthony Towns has been on the receiving end of considerable criticism in the wake of the New York Knicks' Eastern Conference finals exit, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams defended the five-time All-Star, cautioning fans on calling for the team to get rid of Towns.

Ad

As one of the most prolific 3-point shooting big men in league history, Williams believes that replacing Towns won't be an easy task, and after Towns helped lead the team to their first conference finals appearance since 2000, Williams believes that there is plenty of room for growth.

As he explained on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" following New York's exit:

“They gotta get off KAT back," Williams said on Monday. "Ain’t a lot of KATs laying around where you can just get rid of him and feel like you’re going to have a better opportunity to win basketball games."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Williams concluded, if the Knicks have an opportunity to acquire an MVP-level player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should pursue him, otherwise, parting ways with Karl-Anthony Towns may set the team back even further.

With the Knicks front office already parting ways with coach Tom Thibodeau, only time will tell how the rest of this offseason plays out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More