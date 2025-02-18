  • home icon
Karl-Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods drops wholesome 4-word reaction to selfie with ESPN's Malika Andrews 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Feb 18, 2025 10:52 GMT
An image of Jordyn Woods and Malika Andrews side by side
Jordyn Woods and Malika Andrews. Credit: Woods/IG, Andrews/IG

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods had a blast watching her man play in his fifth All-Star Game this past weekend. While enjoying the festivities in the Bay Area, Woods — a model and socialite — got to rub shoulders with various personalities of the NBA world.

One of these personalities was Malika Andrews of ESPN. On Monday, Woods posted a selfie with Andrews on her IG stories:

Jordyn Woods posts a selfie with Malika Andrews on Instagram. Credit: Woods/IG
"So nice seeeeing you," wrote Woods in the caption for her story.
As an ESPN reporter, Andrews has covered several major stories concerning Towns over the past several years. These stories include the personal battles that he faced as members of his family passed away due to the coronavirus in 2020.

It was also at the start of the decade that Towns, who was then playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, first got involved in a romantic relationship with Woods. Though they'd known each other beforehand after being introduced by a mutual friend, it was in 2020 that Towns and Woods became an item.

To this day, Woods shows her tremendous support for the basketball career of Towns, who is having an All-Star season with the New York Knicks.

Jordyn Woods posts Valentine's Day message for Karl-Anthony Towns

Five years after getting together as a couple, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are keeping the spark of romance alive, as seen in a recent post by Woods on Instagram.

On Valentine's Day, the "Life of Kylie" star posted an image showing a kiss that she shared with Towns in the nation's capital:

"my valentine," wrote Woods in the caption.

In the background of the image, an LED scoreboard read Washington 132, New York 136. The picture was seemingly taken on Dec. 28, when the Knicks defeated the Wizards in overtime.

With Woods in attendance, Towns finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

