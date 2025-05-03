Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods gushes over Kylie Jenner's stunning swimsuit pictures with Knicks hat

Karl-Anthony Towns has enjoyed a warm welcome in his first year with the New York Knicks. As his team prepares for their second-round encounter with the defending champions Boston Celtics, they get to enjoy plenty of support from online users, whether through vibrant displays or even subtle gestures.
Case in point: On Friday, A-list celebrity Kylie Jenner went on Instagram to post some swimsuit pics in which she is rocking a Knicks hat:
Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods noticed this and decided to leave a comment on Jenner's post:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
"ok Knicks hat," Woods said. She added, "Oh and of course body tooo"
Though Woods' comments on Jenner don't read like anything out of the ordinary, those who follow the Kardashian-Jenner sisters know that this social media interaction would not have been possible just a few years ago.
Back in 2019, Woods got involved in a kissing scandal with former NBA champion Tristan Thompson, who was dating Jenner's half-sister Khloe Kardashian at the time. As a result, Kardashian broke up with Thompson and Jenner distanced herself from her best friend Woods.
In 2023, Jenner revealed that she'd reconciled with Woods. Since then, the two have been once again publicly interacting on social media.
As for Woods' boyfriend Towns, he and his teammates are focused on bringing the Knicks back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Game 1 of their second-round series with the Celtics begins on Monday.
Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods shows support for her man during the playoffs: "A vibe that can't be duplicated"
Woods, who has been dating Towns since 2020, showed support for her boyfriend by pulling up to Madison Square Garden during the first round of the playoffs.
Shortly after the Knicks' first two home games in their series against the Detroit Pistons, Woods posted pics of her time watching Towns in his homecourt arena:
"A vibe that can't be duplicated," she wrote in her caption.
Woods, however, will have to wait for some time before she gets to watch Towns play at Madison Square Garden once again. The Celtics have homecourt advantage in their second-round series, which means that the next time Woods can watch a Knicks home stand will be Game 3 next Saturday.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.