Karl-Anthony Towns' GF Jordyn Woods' latest all-black outfit draws heartfelt reactions from Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle's partners

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks are set to finish a short two-game road trip on Sunday against the Miami Heat. Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, was also in Miami to show support for her man. She recently donned an all-black outfit that drew reaction from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle's significant others.

In a post on Instagram, Woods shared several photos of herself wearing a black dress that shows off her curves and legs. She was in Boca Raton, Florida along with some of her friends, writing a four-word message in her caption.

"A little Boca moment."

Several basketball personalities commented on Jordyn Woods' Instagram post, including Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel, and Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle. Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns were former teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the latter was traded to the New York Knicks in a package that included Randle.

Robel and Kendra dropped emoji-filled reactions, while the others who also commented were Sarah Patterson, Mandana Bolourchi, and Anissa McLaughlin. They are the significant others of Patrick Patterson, Patrick Beverley, and Jordan McLaughlin respectively.

Beverley and McLaughlin are former teammates of Towns with the Timberwolves, while Patterson was a fellow Kentucky product. Beverley currently plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, while McLaughlin signed with the Sacramento Kings last offseason before getting traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the deadline as part of the Zach LaVine-De'Aaron Fox blockbuster deal.

Despite not being teammates anymore, the players and their families have formed a strong bond. KAT has adjusted quite nicely in New York City, putting up great numbers and being named an All-Star starter. His girlfriend has been by his side following the trade and has become a regular Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in his first season in the Big Apple. The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 39-20.

Karl-Anthony Towns explains his love story with Jordyn Woods

Speaking on Club Shay Shay back in October, Karl-Anthony Towns explained to Shannon Sharpe how the love story between him and Jordyn Woods happened. They started as friends, but losses during the COVID-10 pandemic brought them closer.

Woods lost her father, while Towns' mother succumbed to the illness when the world was locked down. KAT revealed that her support during his biggest loss in life helped him recover and he will never forget what she did for him.

"For her to guide me through the process of losing my mom was incredibly helpful," Towns said, according to Fadeaway World. "I think she knows now how important that was to me. I’ll never forget it. I remember talking to her during my mom’s last moments, and she gave me so much strength and courage when I didn’t know if I had it. She did a lot for me, more than I can even explain, at a time when I needed it most."

Towns and Woods have been dating since 2020, buying a $14-million mansion in Los Angeles last offseason.

