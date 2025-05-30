Karl-Anthony Towns’ GF Jordyn Woods notes special toy and signature nail color as superstitious belief amid Knicks’ historic ECF run

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has been instrumental in the team's run to the Eastern Conference finals. His girlfriend Jordyn Woods has been his huge supporter, showing up to Knicks games.
In an interview with Vogue Magazine on Thursday, she shared the superstitions she developed around Towns’ games. Woods mentioned that every time they win, she feels compelled to keep things the same.
“New superstitions develop every single game,” Woods said. “I’m like, OK, we won this time so I have to keep things the same. I have a little toy in my bag that his agent’s daughter gave me, it’s still in there. And I haven’t changed my nails.”
Towns and Woods have been in a relationship since May 2020. They met through mutual friends, initially bonding as friends before developing romantic feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York reduced the series deficit to 3-2 after Game 5 on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. Towns recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists as the Knicks won 111-94 at home.
He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his debut regular season with the team. This playoffs, he is producing 21.4 ppg, 11.4 rpg and 1.3 apg.
Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods shows off “pregame pump” on social media
On Thursday, Jordyn Woods showed off her workout routine on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, she performed a front squat and a bent-over barbell row, while dressed in an all-black outfit.
“Pregame pump,” Woods wrote.
“Back work,” Woods wrote on another story.
The model and athlete is a popular figure on social media. Woods is also well known for sharing moments of her life with her over 11 million followers on Instagram.
