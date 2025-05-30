Karl-Anthony Towns’ GF Jordyn Woods notes special toy and signature nail color as superstitious belief amid Knicks’ historic ECF run

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has been instrumental in the team's run to the Eastern Conference finals. His girlfriend Jordyn Woods has been his huge supporter, showing up to Knicks games.

Ad

In an interview with Vogue Magazine on Thursday, she shared the superstitions she developed around Towns’ games. Woods mentioned that every time they win, she feels compelled to keep things the same.

“New superstitions develop every single game,” Woods said. “I’m like, OK, we won this time so I have to keep things the same. I have a little toy in my bag that his agent’s daughter gave me, it’s still in there. And I haven’t changed my nails.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jordyn Woods’ toy from Karl-Anthony Towns’ agent’s daughter/Instagram (image credit: instagram/jordynwoods)

Towns and Woods have been in a relationship since May 2020. They met through mutual friends, initially bonding as friends before developing romantic feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates with Jordyn Woods after defeating the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on April 27, 2025 - Source: Getty

New York reduced the series deficit to 3-2 after Game 5 on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. Towns recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists as the Knicks won 111-94 at home.

Ad

He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his debut regular season with the team. This playoffs, he is producing 21.4 ppg, 11.4 rpg and 1.3 apg.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods shows off “pregame pump” on social media

On Thursday, Jordyn Woods showed off her workout routine on her Instagram story. In one of the videos, she performed a front squat and a bent-over barbell row, while dressed in an all-black outfit.

Ad

“Pregame pump,” Woods wrote.

Jordyn Woods performing front squats/Instagram @jordynwoods

“Back work,” Woods wrote on another story.

Ad

Jordyn Woods performed back work with a barbell/ Instagram @jordynwoods

The model and athlete is a popular figure on social media. Woods is also well known for sharing moments of her life with her over 11 million followers on Instagram.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More