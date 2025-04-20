Karl Anthony-Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods shows support to Knicks star’s MSG playoff debut with custom #32 heels

Saturday was a special night for Karl Anthony-Towns in more ways than one. For one, the New York Knicks went up 1-0 in their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons. Even better, Towns had a rousing Madison Square Garden playoff debut by putting up impressive numbers in a 123-112 Knicks victory.

In line with the festive mood of this occasion, Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods happened to be sporting custom shoes as she watched her man having a dominant performance in Game 1:

In an Instagram story posted on Saturday night, Woods showed a pic of her custom heels with the #32, Towns' jersey number.

Towns had a productive start to his first postseason stint with the Knicks as he had 23 points on 10-for-14 shooting. He led New York with 11 rebounds while also logging five assists.

In addition, the 7-foot center — who had two blocks and four steals — helped set a defensive tone that forced the Pistons to commit 19 turnovers (as opposed to just nine on the Knicks side).

In their first playoff run with Towns as their starting big man, Jalen Brunson had 34 points and eight assists while Josh Hart chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

The Knicks are hoping that Towns, who was acquired in a trade last October, will help them reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Karl-Anthony Towns praises teammate's brilliance on both ends: "He's just so talented"

After the game, Towns spoke highly of another Knicks player who contributed to the team's Game 1 victory:

"OG is an All-Defensive team member, I've been saying that all year, one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He's just so talented," Towns told reporters following the Knicks' 11-point victory.

In Game 1, OG Anunoby matched Towns' 23-point output, while also adding seven rebounds, two blocks, and a team-high five steals.

To Towns' point, Anunoby also disrupted the Pistons' rhythm on offense and played a huge role in forcing turnovers, which led to more scoring opportunities for the Knicks.

The Knicks, of course, will look to further limit Detroit's efficiency as the sixth seed shot 47.7% from the field in Game 1.

