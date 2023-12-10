Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods' $3441 dress steals spotlight at Dolce & Gabbana event

Aside from being the star center of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns is also known to be in a relationship with model Jordyn Woods. The couple has been dating since May 2020 and went public with their relationship in September 2020. Recently, Woods showed up at the latest Dolce & Gabbana event with a $3441 dress.

Jordyn Woods at Dolce & Gabanna event

Woods shared her look via Instagram stories with the mesmerizing colorway of her dress from a mixture of orange and purple. In a prestigious event held by the popular designer brand, Jordyn Woods managed to steal the spotlight with her outfit.

Originally, Woods was first seen on television when she appeared on "Life of Kylie" and "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," showing how she is a close friend of Kylie Jenner. Additionally, Woods is known as a model for Wilhelmina International, as per People.

Jordyn Woods talked about her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns

Speaking with People's Kimberlee Speakman and Abby Stern, Jordyn Woods acknowledged her strong foundation with Karl-Anthony Towns while remembering all the challenges they've been through together.

"Friendship and trust," Woods said. "We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other because a lot of people don't really get to know each other, and they go into this relationship.

"So, we've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation."

Woods said that COVID time was bearable for her as it allowed her to know the Minnesota Timberwolves star better and get closer to one another. Additionally, Jordyn Woods also talked about how both have seen each other in different "phases" in their relationship, resulting in a stronger connection.

Moreover, Woods also referred to giving one another gifts as a way for them to show their love for one another.

"I'm excited," Woods said. "Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other. He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it's a lot. So when it's time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out."

With how much Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods love each other, "going all out" with gifts comes naturally for both of them.