Karl Anthony Towns girlfriend Jordyn Woods candid revelation of 1 thing that is must in her daily workout routine

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, took to Instagram and made a candid revelation about needing a daily gym mirror picture as part of her workout routine.

On Tuesday, Woods posted on her Instagram story:

“Yes I worked out today but did I really go train if I didn’t take my daily gym mirror pic,” Woods wrote.

Woods posted another message on Sunday, one that was accompanied by her “daily gym mirror pic”:

“(Kenny Santucci) the workout almost took me out this morning but that’s what good training is about right almost not getting through it but building so it gets easier everytime,” she wrote.

Check out her stories below:

Jordyn Woods' Instagram stories

Karl-Anthony Towns and Woods have been in a relationship since May 2020, while Towns was still with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The couple is relatively public with their relationship and are often spotted on dates. Woods can also be spotted sitting courtside at several of Towns' games.

The 27-year-old even made a dedicated post for Towns on Valentine's Day. She wrote, “My Valentine,” and posted multiple pictures from their time together.

Jordyn Woods’ cryptic cancer message sparked concern about Karl-Anthony Towns’ health

Karl-Anthony Towns missed the New York Knicks’ first game against the Golden State Warriors this season on March 4 due to personal reasons. Usally, fans wouldn’t read into the situation too much, but a message posted by Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, sparked concern.

“F*** cancer,” Woods tweeted on March 4.

Woods’ message, combined with Towns’ absence, concerned fans, with some even assuming that KAT was sick. However, Woods later revealed that she had lost a close friend to breast cancer, which prompted her to post the message.

Towns has come to life since being traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 29-year-old has made 63 starts for the New York Knicks, averaging 24.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 52.5% shooting. It'll be interesting to see whether he takes it up a notch when it's time for the playoffs.

