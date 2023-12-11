Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods flaunts Christmas gifts from Snoop Dogg and Serena Williams

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods have a rock-solid relationship. The two started as friends before they eventually started dating in May 2020. Four months later, they made their relationship Instagram official. While the two have kept their marriage plans hush-hush, they’ve raved about how trust and friendship have made them strong as a couple.

Woods has also made a name for herself as a model and social media influencer. She seems to have everything she needs. Her fans couldn’t be any happier for her with how her love life and career are going.

The former Good American model's fans will also be excited to know that she is on a few A-listers’ gift list. The model couldn’t resist showing off on Instagram her early Christmas presents from a music icon and a tennis legend:

Jordyn Woods shared on Instagram her Christmas presents from Snoop Dogg and Serena Williams.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend received Snoop Dogg’s coveted “Snoop on the Stoop” book. It is the rapper’s hip-hop twist of Elf on the Shelf. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer even gave her a signed Christmas guard.

Serena Williams’ gifts for Jordyn Woods were for practical use. The 23-time Grand Slam champ sent Nike apparel that included shorts, shirts and jackets. Williams’ logo is clearly visible on the yellow shorts.

This Christmas is certainly one that has been full of blessings for Woods. She has a lot to be thankful for.

Karl-Anthony Towns once gifted Jordyn Woods with a Porsche

Back in 2021, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods couldn’t spend Christmas together due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was the second straight year that they were apart for the said holiday. They also couldn’t be with each other in 2020 for the same reason.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar, however, made her feel his presence with a big-time gift. He surprised his girlfriend with a Porsche Taycan.

Woods couldn’t contain her happiness and flaunted the gift on Instagram with the caption:

“WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen!

“I’m so sad this is the second year in a row that covid prevented us from being together on Christmas but your presence was felt.”

Jordyn Woods may have something more precious from Anthony Edwards’ teammate this Christmas.