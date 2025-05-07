Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods gets emotional recalling her long way back from downward spiral

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, reminisced on a sad moment during Sunday's episode of “The Keep It Positive Sweetie Show” with Crystal Renee. She acknowledged that her initial coping mechanisms weren’t ideal.

However, she has grown and learned to process and come to terms with her emotions over time.

“You know, there's no right or wrong way to grieve," Woods said. "I think what I could say I kind of did wrong. What I felt was right in the moment was kind of run from what happened and pretend like it didn't happen.

“Go out more and drink more and party and just say yes to everything because I just wanted to be distracted. It's been eight years now. Wow. So it took, it's taken time.”

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been in a relationship since May 2020. They met through mutual friends before and then started having a deeper relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They celebrated their fourth anniversary in May 2024. Woods has been supportive of the 2015 NBA draft first overall pick, especially since his trade to the Knicks from the Minnesota Timberwolves during the offseason.

Towns has done well in the playoffs this season. In the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, Towns scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, helping the New York Knicks take Game 1 in overtime on Monday at the TD Garden in Boston.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods attends Alicia Keys' Broadway show

Jordyn Woods attended a Broadway Show on April 12. She shared a post on social media outside the Shubert Theatre in Manhattan, New York.

Woods is seen wearing a long, burgundy suede trench coat with a belted waist. Her outfit is paired with a high-neck, abstract-patterned top that peeks from underneath.

She captioned:

"it’s not a NY night without a little bit of broadway. Celebrating one year of@hellskitchenbway!!! Congratulations @aliciakeys.”

From content promoting her brand “Woods By Jordyn” to making appearances supporting her partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods keeps herself busy.

