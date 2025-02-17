Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods left impressed by Knicks star's logo 3

Karl-Anthony Towns made the most of his first NBA All-Star Game appearance as a starter, contributing 14 points and seven rebounds for the Global Stars, who finished as runners-up to Shaq’s OGs.

In the semifinal against Kenny Smith’s Rising Stars, Towns had an eye-catching moment, nailing a 3-pointer from the All-Star court logo.

One person particularly impressed by his shot was his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, who shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, expressing her amazement with three emoji reactions.

During the game against the Young Stars, Towns scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in just under seven minutes, as the Global Stars cruised to a 41-32 victory.

The final didn’t go as well, though. Towns played solidly, finishing with eight points and four rebounds, but the Global Stars were dominated by Shaq’s OGs, who won 41-25, led by Steph Curry, the All-Star Game MVP, who scored 12 points.

Towns made history by becoming the first player from the Dominican Republic to start in an NBA All-Star Game, marking his fifth All-Star appearance.

Karl-Anthony Towns makes a new friend in Nikola Jokic during 2025 All-Star Weekend

All-Star Weekend is not just for on-court action, but also for players to connect with former competitors, and Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic did just that. The two were adversaries in the previous season’s exciting playoff series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.

In that series, Towns, then with the Timberwolves, primarily guarded Jokic. However, things have changed, as Towns is now a New York Knick, and they now find themselves as teammates on the Global Stars squad.

Jokic mentioned that he had the chance to chat with Towns during practice.

“Today I talked a little bit to KAT,” Jokic said Saturday (per Denver Post). “We’ve played so many years together — not together, against each other. You’re just going to make some kind of relationship.”

“We are doing the same job. We are eating the same bread,” he added. “So why not be a little bit communicative.”

Jokic had a quieter All-Star Game, finishing with four points, five assists and five rebounds across the two games.

