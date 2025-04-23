  • home icon
Karl Anthony-Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods, Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee awed by New York City sky turning Knicks colors

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 23, 2025 11:15 GMT
An image of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, and Sunisa Lee
Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods and Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee marvel at the New York skyline. Credit: Woods/IG, Lee/IG

Karl-Anthony Towns has proudly won the colors of the New York Knicks for several months now. On Tuesday, it appeared as though the New York sky itself threw its support behind the team by offering an Instagram-worthy spectacle.

Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods was one of the netizens who took note of this visual marvel. A day after her romantic partner squared off against the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of their first-round series, Woods posted a picture of the New York skyline turning blue and orange:

"wow NY showing out today," Woods wrote in the caption.
Jordyn Woods marvels at the New York sky. Credit: Woods/IG
Jordyn Woods marvels at the New York sky. Credit: Woods/IG

Another netizen who was amazed by this phenomenon was Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Sunisa Lee, who also went on Instagram to post a snapshot of the New York sky:

Sunisa Lee posts a snapshot of the New York sky. Credit: Lee/IG
Sunisa Lee posts a snapshot of the New York sky. Credit: Lee/IG

The skyline turned out to be a better visual than the final score of Game 2, as the Pistons defeated the Knicks 100-94 to steal homecourt advantage.

Three Detroit starters finished with double-doubles as All-Star guard Cade Cunningham went off for 33 points and 12 rebounds while Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren combined for 27 points and 26 boards.

Woods' boyfriend Towns, meanwhile, finished with just 10 points, going 0-for-2 from beyond the arc and logging a -10 in the plus/minus column. Aside from Towns, the New York bench also had an underwhelming performance as the four reserves fielded by coach Tom Thibodeau collectively chipped in eight points. Notably, all these buckets came from one person (Miles McBride).

Towns and the rest of New York's key rotation players will have to figure out how to reclaim homecourt advantage when the series shifts to Detroit in Games 3 and 4.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods attends Knicks home game in Round 1: "Playoff energy in the Garden"

To show support for her partner, Woods pulled up to Madison Square Garden in Game 1 and later posted about it on Instagram:

"PLAYOFF ENERGY IN THE GARDEN," Woods wrote in the caption.

Indeed, the Knicks' energy was on another level that night as they defeated the Pistons 123-112 to take the first game of the series. Detroit, however, would even up the series two nights later.

