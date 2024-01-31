Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods oozes class while pulling off $4,900 jacket 

Jordyn Woods is the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. She was also once connected to Tristan Thompson, and is the former best friend of Kylie Jenner.

Woods was recently seen flexing on her instagram as she showed off her style in a new photo dump.

The pictures showed Woods wearing a long coat that costs $4,900. The jacket is a Francine Coat with Silk and Nylon from The Row. The Row is a high end luxury fashion label founded in 2006 by actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Woods was seen wearing the sand color of the coat.

According to the company’s site the jacket is made of “long belted cotton in water repellent nylon and silk with dropped shoulders, a shawl collar and a hidden sleeve pocket.”

The jacket was a nice touch to her fashionable outfit. Woods showed a chic yet humble look. She accompanied the post with an inspirational quote.

“We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, & let everyone else be,” Woods wrote.

Jordyn Woods enjoys Paris Fashion Week

Jordyn Woods wore the jacket while visiting some of the flagship stores of the highest luxury brands. Woods posted the photos in front of a Louis Vuitton store, and also showed off the fancy coat in the Dior gallery in Paris.

Woods was overseas in France for the famed Paris Fashion Week, and rocked multiple extravagant outfits during the celebration of fashion.

One of her outfits included a purple dress with a massive, statement collar which she for Robert Wun’s runway show. The dress was designed by Wun himself. She adorned the fit with a shimmering, diamond necklace.

Woods also wore some more casual looks like the coat from The Row. She was seen dining at the restaurant Siera, wearing a bright blue, skin-tight maxi dress for the dinner. Reports say the dress was from her own collection known as Woods by Jordyn.

The blue dress has brown and yellow accents. It is known as the RAYNE dress and is available on Woods’ website.

Elsewhere during PFW, Woods even sported an all-black look for the runway show for Yanina Couture. She wore a dress made by the label as she watched the show from the crowd.

Woods clearly has some connections in the fashion world. She continues to grow her modeling career and expand her own clothing/fashion business. Paris fashion week was just another example.

