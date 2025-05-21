Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods puts ECF pressure aside to share heartfelt message to mark 5th anniversary

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods are celebrating their fifth anniversary. Woods posted a photo of them on her Instagram stories to commemorate this landmark on Wednesday.
Though Towns will play one of the most important games of his career, his partner wants to remind the star of what they've been through.
KAT and Woods have been together since the former was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two began dating in May 2020 and connected through losing a parent. According to People, the NBA star lost his mother in 2020 to COVID-19, while the model lost her father in 2017 because of cancer.
Since then, the couple has been with each other through thick and thin. On their fifth anniversary, Woods set the playoffs aside and put the focus on their relationship.
"The focus today is the playoffs!!! but happy 5 years to us... time has just flown by but has also felt like we've been together forever! @karltowns," Woods posted on Instagram.
Following that, she posted two more photos of them together.
"Partner in crime."
Woods has supported Karl-Anthony Towns in his career and has followed the star to New York.
Woods posts pictures of street temporarily named after Karl-Anthony Towns
On Wednesday, it was announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams that the city has honored the Knicks in a unique way. According to Adams, some of the streets in Manhattan have been temporarily named in honor of the team returning to the NBA Eastern Conference finals.
It's their first time back after a 25-year absence. Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez also revealed the city's plan to honor the players. This includes the 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street to be renamed after Karl-Anthony Towns.
"The Knicks embody the spirit of New York – resilient, passionate, and unstoppable," said Mayor Adams. "On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals and we're celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride."
Woods saw how the city decided to honor her partner and the rest of the Knicks. On Instagram, she posted photo of a street dedicated to Towns.
The entire Knicks roster has a dedicated street named after them. Even players who have not played a lot in the postseason will have their spot.
