Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, took to her Instagram story to share an expensive Jimmy Choo shoe gifted to her by the luxury shoemaker. The stunning Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier mules shoe retails at a whopping $ 2,759.

Farfetch.com describes the shoe as a black, high stiletto heel with a chain-link design made of calf leather. Jordyn Woods is a successful model who signed a contract with the prestigious Ford Modeling Agency when she was only six years old. She has appeared in prestigious publications such as Vogue and has collaborated with businesses such as Express One and Good American, among others.

Jimmy Choo

Karl-Anthony Towns linked with the New York Knicks

In early October Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that one of the teams surveying Towns' potential availability was the New York Knicks. If that move came to fruition, it would bring back Towns together with coach Tom Thibodeau, who coached him in Minnesota.

Stefan Bondy reported:"Although a seemingly poor fit together in Minnesota, multiple sources stated that Thibodeau would welcome coaching Towns again. That's relevant if Towns hits the trade market, and the Knicks, according to sources, are monitoring his situation."

The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns would give the Knicks even more firepower. The New York Knicks offense was outstanding throughout the regular season, placing fourth in the league. In the postseason, however, New York had 107.7 points per 100 possessions, finishing 13th out of the 16 teams that made the playoffs.

The issue with the potential trade would be on defense. Coach Thibodeau is well-known for his emphasis on defensive effort, and Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled with his defensive duties throughout his career.

While he has the size, Towns has never been great at rim protection. He struggles guarding both big men and fast forwards. It remains to be seen if he will take another step this season to improve his defensive game.

Karl-Anthony Town's contract runs through the 2027-28 season. He has also had problems with staying healthy, playing only 29 regular season games after being sidelined by a calf injury last season.

While Karl-Anthony Towns has displayed flashes of brilliance in seasonal bursts, he has failed to live up to the expectations of being the No. 1 overall pick. The New York Knicks have been looking for a star for many years, and it's unclear whether Towns is that star.