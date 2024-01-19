Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods remembers late father 7 years after demise with grieving message

Jordyn Woods posted an image of her late father on Instagram, remembering him on his death anniversary. The girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star player Karl-Anthony Towns took to her social media account and shared the grief of losing his father at a young age with his fans and followers.

John Woods, Jordyn Woods' father, tragically died on January 18, 2017, when he was diagnosed with cancer just two weeks earlier. Before passing away, apart from Jordyn Woods, John had three more children, namely Jodie Woods, Joshua Woods, and John Woods III.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Woods was a television sound engineer and worked on the famous sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where he used to work with Will Smith and other stars.

Jordyn's mother and John's wife, Elizabeth Woods, also had a professional career while managing her four children. She worked as a talent and brand manager.

Closer look at Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Wood’s personal life

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, have been quite a sensational power couple. They usually keep their fans updated on their life through Instagram posts and stories.

Born on September 23, 1997, Jordyn is from Los Angeles, California. She has a flourishing modeling career and can be seen donning trendy looks on her Instagram account.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have been acquainted for numerous years, developing a close friendship before their romantic involvement began in May 2020.

They publicly disclosed their intimate partnership in September 2020 and have since been frequently seen together. Woods made the announcement about their relationship on her Instagram show, Regularish.

“I find it pretty amazing to date your best friend. We understand each other. We know each other's hearts. We've witnessed each other during the good and bad days, having gone through numerous challenges together,” Woods shared on Regularish.

It's no surprise that she is often seen supporting Towns courtside during his games. Additionally, Woods' All-Star endorsement may contribute to her boyfriend obtaining his fourth career All-Star nod this year.

In addition to being a full-time NBA wife, Jordyn Woods' business endeavors have garnered significant attention and success, bolstered by her substantial social media following and entrepreneurial acumen.

With over 12.3 million Instagram followers, she has effectively leveraged her platform to promote her brand, Woods by Jordyn, and positively influence a global audience.

The launch of her clothing brand reflects her commitment to empowering and celebrating diverse body types. By embracing the mission of inclusivity and body positivity, Jordyn has showcased her dedication to creating a brand that resonates with a wide audience.

Jordyn Woods also ensures her active involvement in supporting her partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, during his professional endeavors. She takes a proactive stance by attending Karl-Anthony's games and managing to balance her own business responsibilities.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!