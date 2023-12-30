Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods rock matching $26 PJs on Instagram: “Twinning forever”

Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods have been together for several years, and have cemented themselves as one of the NBA's most recognizable couples. After celebrating Christmas, they are now getting ready to ring in the new year together in style.

In a post made on her Instagram story(@JordynWoods), Jordyn Woods shared a selfie of her and Towns standing in front of a mirror, rocking matching $26 PJs. The photo was posted on Saturday morning, ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves' meeting with the LA Lakers.

Check out the screenshot below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@JordynWoods - Instagram

This isn't the first time that the couple has been spotted wearing matching outfits. As Towns explained in a previous interview with Complex earlier this year, early on in their relationship, they would frequently coordinate outfits as paparazzi frequented them for photographs.

Looking at Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves' impressive run amid New Year's with Jordyn Woods

While Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods looked to be enjoying themselves ahead of the new year, the star player is also gearing up for a high-stakes game. Currently, the Timberwolves (23-7) sit in first place in the Western Conference with a two-game lead over the second-place OKC Thunder.

With the Thunder, and reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, nipping at their heels, Minnesota will look to keep its impressive stretch going. While the LA Lakers are eager to build on their inaugural NBA Cup win earlier this season, the team has gone just 4-6 in their last 10.

That said, they now find themselves sitting in eighth place in the West, just a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, who are tied for sixth.

The season has been an impressive one for the Timberwolves, who notably finished last season in eighth place in the West. Although there were serious questions about the fit of both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, coach Chris Finch has been able to create magic.

The Timberwolves rank as the best defensive team in the NBA by efficiency. While they haven't been able to replicate the same success on the offensive end, they have the third-best record in the NBA.

With the new year right around the corner, it's clear that Karl-Anthony Towns has plenty to celebrate, both on and off the court.