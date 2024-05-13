Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods rocks T'Wolves star's late mother Jacquelin's custom jersey 

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, paid a heartfelt tribute to the Minnesota star's late mother during Game 4 of the Timberwolves' Western Conference semifinals series against the Denver Nuggets.

Woods wore a custom jersey bearing the first name of Towns' mother, Jackie Cruz-Towns, who passed away in April 2020 due to COVID-19. The jersey number was the infinity symbol.

See Woods’ jersey below:

Towns described 2020 as the toughest year of his life in a video on his YouTube channel, as he lost his mother to COVID-19 and had to deal with the pandemic.

While both of his parents had tested positive for the virus, his father recovered, but his mother's condition worsened, leading to her being placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

Towns had to make the difficult decision to pull the plug on his mother’s life support when she suffered a stroke and doctors were unable to save her.

"At that moment I pulled the plug and just let her pass," Towns said. "They told me she may be alive another hour, maybe two."

"She was sent off with laughter."

Throughout the year, Karl-Anthony Towns would lose seven more relatives to the virus.

Karl-Anthony Towns leaned on Jordyn Woods after his mother’s death

A positive moment in Karl-Anthony Towns' challenging 2020 was the beginning of a relationship with model Jordyn Woods.

In an episode of "Peace Of Mind With Taraji" in 2021, the Timberwolves player expressed his gratitude for Woods entering his life and said he believes that his mother played a role in bringing them together.

“A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman to take that spot,” Towns said. "I feel like in a way, when my mom passed, she was like, ‘I'm not going to leave you alone. I'm going to make sure you know who you're supposed to be with.’”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Woods said the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her and Towns to deepen their connection.

“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship,” Woods said.

“We've been through a lot together,” she added. “We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods publicly announced their relationship in September 2020.