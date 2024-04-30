Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods shows off her $17,053 Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 Low "Virgil Abloh" kicks

Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has once again flexed her taste for fashion on Instagram with her latest IG story. The model posted an image of herself wearing a rather pricey article of clothing from two big brands, Nike and Louis Vuitton.

This time around, Woods flexed her Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, known as 'Virgil Abloh' in its white and green colorway. She did not post the rest of her outfit, as she only took a picture of the shoes before sharing it with her followers.

Jordyn Woods' IG story flexing her Louis Vuitton x Nike kicks

This particular product from Nike and Louis Vuitton isn't just a regular shoe that one can get easily.

The 'Virgil Abloh' retails for $17,053, per farfetch.com. Considering that the Air Force 1 is one of Nike's more iconic products, and the fact that Louis Vuitton is known as a high-end brand with premium quality products, this price tag isn't really that surprising.

The 'Virgil Abloh' was initially released in 2022, with several colorways available. When it was first released, it was approximately $2,750 for the low variant and $3,450 for the mid-cut ones.

These sneakers are also eponymous with the late American fashion designer, who passed away in 2021.

Jordyn Woods celebrates Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves series-clinching win on IG

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves secured the first sweep of the 2024 postseason when they beat the Suns in four games. They are the first team to advance to the next round and there is definitely a lot of excitement surrounding the team.

Towns was a major weapon for the Wolves as they swept the Suns and his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, couldn't hold back celebrating their win on IG. She started by sharing images of the final score featuring the Wolves big man before going on to post a more iconic image.

That image is of a fan wearing a vintage Wolves jersey holding up four fingers, most likely indicating, or predicting, that the team will win four straight.

Jordyn Woods' IG story

Karl-Anthony Towns was a huge contributor on offense as the Wolves swept the Suns. In four games, he averaged 19.3 points per game on 53.1 FG% and 52.9% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 9.5 boards against the Suns' rebounders.

They are now waiting for the winners of the Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers matchup to determine who they'll face in the conference semifinals.

Currently, the Lakers have their backs against the wall as they are faced with the near-impossible task of being the first team to rally from a 3-0 deficit.

