Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods sports a $9,299 Chanel bag at DVF x Target Launch

Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods continues to be a consistent sight in several fashion events. She has usually shared on Instagram some of the shows she had been a part of. These occasions have helped her steadily grow her resume as a social media influencer.

Woods recently attended the Diane von Furstenberg x Target launch in New York at “The Shed at Hudson Yards.” Also known as the DVFxTarget event, it opened to fans some of the works of the legendary Belgian designer. The whole show was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Furstenberg’s iconic wrap dress.

Jordyn Woods posted on Instagram wearing a light brown leather coat with a blue pantsuit. She had black glasses and carried a $9,299 gray Chanel bag. Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend captioned it with:

“Celebrating the launch of @dvf & @target #TargetPartner #DVFxTarget”

The show was somewhat of a sneak peek of the 200-piece collaboration between DVF and Target.com. The entire collection will be available on Saturday, March 23 in most Target stores. Home and beauty products and fashion items will also be on display.

While Jordyn Woods continues to travel for select fashion events, Karl-Anthony Towns has been limited from moving around. The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star's knee surgery has forced him to stay home. He will remain inactive for his team for at least the next four weeks.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets to spend more time with Jordyn Woods while recovering from surgery

Last month, Jordyn Woods was in Chicago to cheer on her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves were in Windy City to take on the Bulls on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Woods surprised her boyfriend by going on the road to spend the special day with him.

With Towns recovering from knee surgery, the couple will have more quality time. “KAT” is going nowhere in the next few weeks so he is likely to have more opportunities to be with Woods. While the injury frustrated him and the fans, it does have its benefits.

Towns isn’t expected to return for the regular season. The Timberwolves are hopeful, though, that he will have healed for the postseason. Woods will be by his side encouraging and supporting him throughout the way.