Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods spotted at Paris nightclub

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, was in Paris and was spotted at a nightclub. Jacob Webster, a photographer with over 115,000 followers on Instagram, posted an Instagram story featuring Woods in a club, vibing to the music playing in the background.
The video had a night vision-type filter on it as Woods threw different poses for the camera to record. The photographer accompanied his Instagram story with the caption:
"My girl @jordynwoods."
Woods mentioned the photographer's story on her own Instagram story.
Jacob also posted about attending Doja Cat's concert on his Instagram story. He posted a photo of the welcome board and a snap of the crowd. The pop star was performing at the Accor Arena for a concert in France on June 21.
Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend has had a successful career in modeling and has been featured in various reality television shows. She started dating Towns in 2020 after staying friends for a long time with the Timberwolves star.
Woods was an active supporter of her boyfriend in his recent NBA playoffs run, where he managed to reach the Western Conference Finals.
Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, reposts a fan video featuring her and the Wolves star
Jordyn Woods reposted a video of herself and Karl-Anthony Towns from Paris Fashion Week. The video was recorded by a fan when the couple stopped to please the paparazzi with some poses together as a couple.
The original video was from the couple's last year's visit to the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, when GQ Sports asked the Wolves star to do a TikTok video for them where he picked the perfect outfit to go alongside his girlfriend. Woods share the video on her story with the caption:
"Last year at the Pfw."
The 2024 Paris Fashion Week began last Thursday and will last till Sunday. Woods is probably attending this year, as she was seen at a nightclub in Paris.
Other celebrities who were seen at the event are Jazy Z and Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Robert Pattinson, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzuma and NBA rookie star Victor Wembanyama.