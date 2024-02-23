Karl Anthony Towns highlights 2 reasons why Anthony Edwards is ultimate pick for face of NBA: "Huge boost for locker room"

Only some players have earned a reputation to be called the next face of the NBA, and Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards is among them. The two-time NBA All-Star's teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, spoke highly of him on ESPN's "First Take." He made two engaging arguments about why Edwards could be the next to lead the league.

"When he's playing the game he's playing right now, I think he's one of the top players in the NBA," Towns said. "You mix that in with the charisma and the personality he has, he's a huge boost for our locker room as well. Anthony Edwards is special. ... He hates when I say it, but he's going to be the face of the NBA sooner than later."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his fourth season with Minnesota, Edwards displays confidence and maturity in the growth of his craft. His team has tremendously benefitted from this as they are No. 1 (39-16 record) in the Western Conference.

Edwards' skillset speaks for itself, with his on-court production becoming more efficient and consistent with every passing season. Interestingly, stats won't get a player or a team far; a player's character also counts. Regarding becoming the face and leader of a franchise, one must be willing to carry huge responsibilities on their shoulders.

Thankfully, the Timberwolves struck gold when they selected Edwards as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He showed that he wanted the pressure and trust to lead a team to an NBA championship with extended periods of success.

All that's left is for him to show up and to deliver on that end.

Anthony Edwards talked about his confidence in himself

Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards spoke with Complex's Zion Olojede about his confidence.

"Just from being a kid," Edwards said. "I've always felt like I'm the best at everything I did. My brothers made me feel like that. Going against them made me feel like I was the best person in the world. That's my confidence. I get it from my brothers."

Not every star player can handle the pressure in the NBA. However, Edwards has welcomed this kind of attention from the jump since his rookie campaign in the league.

With a competitive basketball team playing alongside him, the sky is the limit for Edwards and Co. However, he must be ready to lead the team as the postseason draws nearer to be called the face of a global basketball product.