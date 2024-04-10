Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update: Latest on Timberwolves' star's status vs Nuggets (April 10)

Karl-Anthony Towns' return is one of the key talking points around the playoffs-bound Minnesota Timberwolves. With a top-three seed locked for the postseason, Minnesota's hopes of making deep playoffs push are elevated, but it won't mean much if Towns isn't close to 100% in the knockouts.

He has missed a month of basketball with an injury, so Towns will need time to get his legs under him and rediscover his rhythm and be in-game conditioning. He's not the No. 1 option for the team's offense, with Anthony Edwards taking over.

However, Towns can fill that slot at times and is one of the integral pieces to the offense, with his floor spacing and scoring ability.

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update: Latest on Timberwolves star's status

Karl-Anthony Towns is in contention to return on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets after missing 17 games with a knee injury. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, Towns will return before the season ends. Wednesday is among the probable return dates. He could return on Friday vs. Atlanta Hawks or Sunday in the regular season finale vs. Phoenix Suns, too.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Towns was out because of a knee injury. He tore his left meniscus in his last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Towns underwent surgery to recover from it. The Timberwolves center-turned-power forward was out indefinitely after sustaining the injury. His status was made clearer a few days ago after he was good to start five-on-five drills.

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting on 53/40/86 splits in 23 games against the Denver Nuggets. Towns played only once against the Nuggets this year, registering 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 110-89 win on Nov. 11.

Towns' best outing against the Nuggets was a 31-point double-double on 63.2% shooting in a 107-106 loss on Feb. 2, 2019.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets?

ESPN will nationally broadcast the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets game, while Bally Sports North and Altitude will provide local coverage. Tipoff is at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena, the Nuggets' homecourt.

The game has significant ramifications over the seedings. The Nuggets and Timberwolves are fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference. They are tied for the same record (55-24). The Timberwolves hold the tiebreaker, but the Nuggets will tie the season series and take a one-game lead at the summit with a win.