Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart Injury Update: Knicks Duo Iffy to Play vs. Celtics (Oct. 24)

The New York Knicks could be without a few key players for their game against the Boston Celtics on Friday. The team has four players on its injury list, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, both of whom are racing against time to get healthy before tip-off.

After a 119-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game, the Knicks will look to continue their winning run against the Celtics. However, KAT (quadriceps) and Josh Hart (back) are listed as questionable on the injury report and could miss their game against Boston.

Despite starting the previous game, Towns is back on the injury list as he continues to deal with his quad injury. On the other hand, Hart was expected to be out for the game but was upgraded to questionable on Thursday. However, this is a small consolation for the Knicks, who have suffered multiple injuries at the start of the season.

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has been a recurring name on the injury list since last season and is expected to miss back-to-back games. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby, who led the Knicks with a double-double on opening night, is listed as probable with an ankle issue.

While Robinson is expected to be out, KAT and OG Anunoby should return to the starting five against the Celtics, despite dealing with minor injuries. Alternatively, Josh Hart could be named on the bench by Mike Brown, with the team expected to manage his minutes carefully as he works toward full recovery in the coming days.

After a tough outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game, the New York Knicks will face another challenge on Friday, as the Celtics look to avenge their playoff loss. However, with Boston missing some key players, including Jayson Tatum, the Knicks should be able to secure their second win in a row.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics?

The New York Knicks will host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting between the two Atlantic Division rivals on Friday. Both teams enter this game with contrasting results.

In their last game, the Knicks secured a 119-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Celtics suffered a 117-116 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. This game will be telecast live on Amazon Prime Video.

