Karl-Anthony Towns questionably deems 2 quick Wolves losses result of 'winning monotony': "Sustained success gets boring"

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on a two-game losing slide. They lost to the New York Knicks, 112-106 on Jan. 1 and then on Wednesday night versus the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-106. This marks the first time this season the Timberwolves have lost back-to-back games.

Minnesota’s next four games will be on the road and they will be brutal. They have the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics during that stretch. After two straight losses, some are wondering how the Timberwolves will respond.

Karl-Anthony Towns had this to say when asked about the team’s mentality following the loss to the Pelicans (via Dane Moore):

"We found success and it was sustaining, so sustained success kind of gets boring, it gets monotonous. We’ve gotta be OK with being bored. We’ve got to be OK going out there and doing the same exact thing every night regardless if we want to get cute and show more of our talent.

“We’ve just got to go out there and find ways to win. Just fall back. It’s a good learning experience for us in the season."

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped to 24-9 after another defeat on Wednesday. They still top the Western Conference but the 23-10 OKC Thunder have closed the gap. Karl-Anthony Towns and crew better learn their lessons as there’s no respite, particularly with them on top of their conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled on the road this season

Karl-Anthony Towns and crew better not be bored with meaning, especially when they are away from Minnesota. The Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference but they are only 10-7 on the road. Basketball fans and analysts will be interested to see how they will fare in their next four games.

The encounter against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 10 will be highly anticipated. Boston tops the NBA in win-loss slate with a 26-7 mark and is unbeaten at TD Garden this season. Minnesota rallied to beat the Celtics 114-109 in overtime on Nov. 6. Another round of end-to-end action will be expected by the fans.

The Timberwolves shouldn’t overlook the other three teams before the mouthwatering matchup against the Celtics. Houston has been competitive while the Mavericks will always be a tough battle as long as Luka Doncic is healthy. Beating the Orlando Magic is also going to be a tall task despite the young team’s recent struggles.

Basketball fans expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to make a deep playoff run. For most of the season, they have been the team to beat together with the Celtics. They can’t afford to get bored with winning, not with more than half of the season still to be played.