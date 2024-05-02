Karl-Anthony Towns set to debut alongside Mindy Kaling in "Velma"

Karl-Anthony Towns is all set to lend his voice again for 'Velma', Max's adult animated series starring Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, and Glenn Howerton.

The Minnesota Timberwolves forward has been part of the show since 2022, voicing Jacques Beau. The character is considered to be a "handsome jock at Crystal Cove High" and is now set to play a recurring role in Season 3. According to WatchMojo, the animated series is now renewed for another edition, and Towns is all set to return as Beau.

The news was confirmed on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Towns tweeted that he would be part of the show with a simple tweet.

Expand Tweet

The Max original show gives a humorous spin on the intricate and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. The show opened to 39% reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score ranked a paltry 9%. Despite the average run, the show is renewed for another season with hopes it could make a climb in the ratings.

Is Karl-Anthony Towns on the Golden State Warriors' trade radar?

Minnesota Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns has been on the Golden State Warriors' radar. According to The Ringer's Logan Murdock, the Warrior have "long kept an eye on" Towns, and could consider trading for the forward if he is made available this summer. He also added that the offers on Town depend on their "playoff fortunes and projected luxury tax bill."

In the regular season, Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through 62 starts. However, the Warriors will need to figure out a way to come under the luxury tax. In the last seven seasons, the franchise has paid an estimated $700 million in luxury taxes.

The Warriors struggled in the forward department this season and eventually failed to make the postseason. They were ousted from the play-in tournament and there have been reports of the franchise hitting rest on roster construction. With Towns, they will have a two-way player with a high IQ and game awareness to boo.

As for the Timberwolves, don't expect them to have Karl-Anthony Towns in any trade conversations unless the returns are massive. On the postseason front, the Timberwolves put away the Phoenix Suns and have advanced to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. They will face off against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in May. 4, 1 pm ET for Game 1.