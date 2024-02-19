Karl-Anthony Towns spotted with $23,205 Hermes bag while celebrating 50-piece in All-Star game with girlfriend Jordyn Woods 

Karl-Anthony Towns had an All-Star game to remember as he clocked a phenomenal score tally. Right after a 50-point rally, Towns was spotted with his girlfriend Jordyn Woods and posed for a click.

Dressed in all-black attire, Karl-Anthony Towns adorably held hands with Woods while carrying a Hermes bag. As seen in the picture, Woods was rocking a black pant and a white shirt along with long red gloves. She shared an Instagram story of the look.

Woods got clicked with KAT

As seen in the frame, Towns was carrying a Hermes Birkin Tote bag that the luxury brand launched as 'The Rock,' also it was the First Birkin Bag for Men. Carrying a price tag of $23,205, the bag is available in black on the Buyma website in one size and can be shipped worldwide.

The debut of The Rock at the Hermès Fall/Winter 2022 show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week marked a significant moment in luxury fashion. It introduced the very first Birkin bag designed specifically for men and it made to Karl-Anthony Towns' wardrobe.

This bespoke luxury handbag for men encompasses the iconic signature flap and high-end hardware characteristic of the brand, as well as exclusive features such as a saddle-shaped zippered pocket.

Furthermore, mirroring the heritage of the Haut à courroies bag (HAC), the inaugural Birkin for men boasts a taller and wider design. It is available in only one style, creating an air of exclusivity that resonates with Hermès' celebrity and affluent clientele.

Given its unique status, The Rock Birkin is positioned to become a sought-after collectible item, reflecting the trend of inclusive luxury fashion and the emerging market for high-end handbags tailored to male consumers.

Karl-Anthony Towns became fourth player to clock 50 in NBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns made history on Sunday, becoming the fourth player in league history to score at least 50 points in the NBA All-Star Game. His remarkable performance saw him scoring 50 points on 23/35 shooting, tying Stephen Curry (2022) for the third-most points in the game’s history, trailing only Jayson Tatum (55 in 2023) and Anthony Davis (52 in 2017).

Towns didn't play in the first quarter but made an explosive impact in the game. He scored 10 points in 9:10 of play in the second quarter, followed by nine points in 6:31 of third-quarter action. However, it was in the final frame where Towns truly shined, scoring a whopping 31 points on 14/19 shooting, nearly four times as many shots as the next-highest player for the West (Curry, five).

His 31-point explosion in the final quarter marked the most in a single quarter in All-Star Game history, breaking Jayson Tatum’s previous record of 27 points in the third quarter last season.

Despite his outstanding performance, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard’s 39 points for the Eastern Conference All-Stars secured him the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award.

The game saw a 211-186 victory for the Eastern Conference All-Stars over the Western Conference All-Stars. The East’s 211 points set a new record for most points scored in an All-Star Game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, making his fourth appearance in the annual contest, showcased a remarkable display of talent, playing for Wolves head coach Chris Finch and the Minnesota coaching staff as a member of the Western Conference All-Stars.