Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight: How did Knicks star fare against Pacers? (Feb. 11) 

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Feb 12, 2025 01:45 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight (Image Source: IMAGN)

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks took on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. The Knicks came from a humiliating loss against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics. Boston annihilated New York in a commanding 131-104 victory. Towns barely contributed to his team to fend off the Celtics, scoring only nine points last Saturday.

Towns and the Knicks looked to redeem themselves against the Pacers. Looking at the first half, "KAT" made up for his lackluster performance last Saturday and immediately took over for New York. The star big man added 24 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Knicks secured a 68-60 first-half lead.

Towns proved exactly why he's deserving of his All-Star selection this year.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Karl-Anthony Towns244 3309-121-35-5
