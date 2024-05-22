Karl-Anthony Towns Stats vs Dallas Mavericks | Numbers and more ahead of 2024 NBA Western Conference finals

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves sealed their spots as the Western Conference finalists after defeating the mighty Denver Nuggets in seven games. Now an even greater challenge awaits them in the form of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks have had arguably the most epic comeback this season. From the fifth seed to the conference finalists, they had a great run this post-season themselves. Now they have to face the Wolves at Target Center on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats vs Dallas Mavericks ahead of 2024 NBA Western Conference finals

Karl-Anthony Towns has been fabulous for the Wolves so far. He will be a crucial player going forward in this series against the Mavs. Let's take a look at his stats against the Mavericks.

Season PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT% 2015-16 15.0 13.3 4.0 0.8 2.8 3.8 7.0 0.3 .500% 2016-17 26.0 12.7 3.3 1.0 1.3 4.3 11.7 1.0 .714% 2017-18 23.8 13.8 2.3 1.3 0.5 2.8 8.5 1.5 .913% 2018-19 29.7 9.7 2.3 0.3 2.7 0.3 11.0 1.7 .857% 2020-21 26.0 9.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 10.0 3.0 .750% 2021-22 22.5 7.0 5.5 1.0 0.0 1.5 7.0 2.5 .923% 2022-23 23.0 9.5 4.3 1,0 0.8 3.0 7.5 2.0 .923% 2023-24 21.0 10.3 2.5 0,3 0.5 3.5 7.5 2.5 .700%

What can we expect from Karl-Anthony Towns against the Dallas Mavericks?

Karl-Anthony Towns has been an unreplaceable pillar for the T-Wolves in these playoffs. He has been an exceptional performer alongside Anthony Edwards, scoring points every game to contribute to his team's victory.

He was the point of difference in the Game 7 victory (98-90) against the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Edwards was having a rough day getting the ball into the basket on Sunday and KAT decided to step up to lead his teammates onto the path of victory.

He was the best two-way player for the Wolves that night, scoring 23 points and collecting 12 rebounds, helping his team orchestrate a 20-point comeback.

He proved himself against the Phoenix Suns as well. In the sweep of Kevin Durant and the Suns, Karl-Anthony Towns played a consistent role throughout the series. He was a great scorer and a defender for the Wolves, walking alongside Edwards to ensure the best for his team.

In the 2023–24 playoffs, KAT has been clutch late in the game. He had decent stats early in the series, but after Game 3, he cranks up the pace and becomes great. We should expect a similar trajectory from his performances in the upcoming series.

KAT will be the secondary scorer behind Edwards in this series. However, he can also deliver explosive performances from the get-go, as defeating the defending champions must have given the Wolves a big confidence boost.