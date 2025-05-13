Karl-Anthony Towns' tear-jerking reaction to Jayson Tatum's potential Achilles injury melts heart: "Prayed to my mother to put protection"

After the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum exited the court with a possible Achilles injury on Monday during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs, the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns appeared concerned as Tatum was carried off the floor.

The Knicks player compared Tatum's injury with his own calf injury in 2023 as he said:

“I’ve been in a situation like that with my calf. If you saw, I just walked up, obviously respectful of his space. I just put my head down and prayed to my mother, prayed to God to put protection over him and comfort, whatever the injury may be. I hope it’s minor.”

Tatum suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter while diving for a loose ball. The pain was evident as he clutched his right ankle, and he was unable to put any weight on it. With help from Boston's medical staff, Tatum was assisted off the court before being placed in a wheelchair.

Before the injury, the former Duke Blue Devil was having a stellar all-around performance, recording 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists and six combined stocks. Despite his valiant efforts, the Celtics struggled without him in the clutch, losing 121-113.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart join Karl-Anthony Towns in wishing Jayson Tatum a speedy recovery

Although they have a strong 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the mood in the New York Knicks' camp isn't celebratory. Worry for Jayson Tatum's health gained precedence as players responded sympathetically.

Jalen Brunson sent his well-wishes to Tatum before the postgame press conference.

"Prayers out to JT, man," Brunson said.

Josh Hart also chimed in, joining Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in expressing concern. Hart, who was seen embracing Tatum as he was helped off the court, said:

“Hate that it happened. The NBA is a brotherhood, praying for him."

The 27-year-old will undergo MRI tests on Tuesday. But it's likely that Jayson Tatum will be ruled out for the Celtics’ do-or-die Game 5 on Wednesday.

