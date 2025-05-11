Karl-Anthony Towns' thumb injury update from NBA insider settles speculation around Knicks star’s status for Game 4

New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday despite a finger injury. Towns was a full participant in practice on Sunday, according to insider Kristian Winfield.
"Karl-Anthony Towns was a full participant in Knicks practice today after injuring his finger yesterday in Game 3. He is expected to play in Game 4," Winfield reported.
The injury to KAT's left ring finger was noticeable in Game 3. At one point in the game, he pointed to the bandage and made signals to someone on the sidelines.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
However, Towns declined to comment on the injury's severity after the game.
This isn't the first time the former Minnesota Timberwolves center has played through a hand injury this season, as he previously suffered a thumb injury on his right hand in January.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been a key player for the Knicks this season. He averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. In the series against the Celtics, he is averaging 18.7 points and 15 rebounds per game.
He experienced a tough shooting night in Game 3, finishing with 21 points and 15 rebounds in the 115-93 loss. The Knicks face a crucial Game 4 matchup against the Celtics on Monday, with the series currently tied 2-1.
What's next for Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks ahead of Game 4 vs Celtics?
Karl-Anthony Towns will be needed by the New York Knicks in the next game. The Knicks are aiming to go 3-1 clear in the series against the Boston Celtics at the Garden.
Other players will need to step up as well to stop the defending champions from tying the series.
Key players like Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges have been impressive for the Knicks in the series. Brunson is averaging 29.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, while Mikal Bridges averages 14.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 2.8 apg.
The Knicks will hope to improve on their shooting efficiency, convert more shots and get better looks.
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.