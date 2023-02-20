Karl Malone dismisses all negative reactions for allegedly impregnating 13 y/o when he was 20: "I’m not discussing any of that backlash; I don’t care"

While some consider Karl Malone one of the best power forwards in NBA history, others know him for his disturbing past. Early in his career, a news story broke that completely changed his perception around the league.

Back in 1998, reports came out that Malone was dealing with paternity lawsuits. It was later discovered that the Utah Jazz big man had allegedly impregnated a woman by the name of Gloria Bell when she was just 13-years-old.

With the 2023 NBA All-Star Game being held in Utah this year, Karl Malone was part of multiple festivities. Despite it being so long ago, the Hall of Famer still had to answer for his actions back then. However, he is opting not to speak about what transpired back then.

“I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care. That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Karl Malone on the backlash he has received after impregnating a 13-year-old girl at the age of 20… “I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care. That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever.”- Karl Malone on the backlash he has received after impregnating a 13-year-old girl at the age of 20… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care. That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever.”- Karl Malone on the backlash he has received after impregnating a 13-year-old girl at the age of 20… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/2M0hCHxY5i

Was Karl Malone convicted for his actions?

The final result of this ordeal was the lawsuit being settled behind closed doors. While Karl Malone was never officially named the father, he did accept the child as his own.

It took some time, but Malone and Demetress Bell went on build some form of relationship. Bell even managed to become a professional athlete in his own right. Back in 2008, he was selected in the 7th round of the NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Bell went on to play four years with the Bills before being out of the league by 2012. Once people knew who he was, he was forced to talk about his connections to the NBA Hall of Famer. Things started out shaky between the two, but they eventually managed to come together.

Along with Bell, Malone is also the father two other children along with the for he has with his current wife Kay Kinsey.

Poll : 0 votes