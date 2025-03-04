Karma for trading a generational player" - NBA fans erupt as Mavericks' backcourt takes another hit post-Kyrie Irving blow

Things have gone from bad to worse for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and his team. It all started ahead of the NBA trade deadline in February when Harrison dealt former Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick.

Ad

The pairing of Davis with Kyrie Irving looked good on paper, but unfortunate circumstances have put the Mavericks' postseason hopes in jeopardy. During his Dallas debut, Davis suffered a left adductor strain and has been sidelined since Feb. 8.

Almost a month later, the Mavericks received their next series of bad news. In the first quarter of the team's eventual 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Irving drove to the basket, planting on his left leg with a euro-step before dropping to the floor, immediately grabbing his left knee.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas also lost Irving's backcourt partner, Jaden Hardy, due to an ankle injury. It has been reported that Hardy will be out for a "period of time."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to the news on X. Some wished for Dallas to tank.

"Might as well tank," one fan tweeted.

"From the finals to rebuild mode," another fan commented.

"Pulling the plug..." a fan said.

Some shared their sympathies for the injury-stricken Mavericks while others fired shots at them.

"First time I felt bad for a trash organization," one fan said.

Ad

"Mavs can't catch a break man," another fan wrote.

"Karma for trading a generational player," a fan commented.

Mavericks lose Kyrie Irving for remainder of season

Ahead of their report on third-year guard Jaden Hardy, Dallas offered some unfortunate news on the status of Kyrie Irving. Irving was the team's top option in the absence of Anthony Davis before his season was cut short on Tuesday.

Ad

The Mavericks revealed that Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL during the matchup with the Kings. The nine-time All-Star was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Irving joins Davis, Hardy, Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively, who are all sidelined. The veteran guard has appeared in 50 games this season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, on 47.3% shooting and 40.1% from beyond the arc.

Dallas is 32-30 this season and 10th in the Western Conference, 3.5 games ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.