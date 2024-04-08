“Kat coming back” - Anthony Edwards spills the bean on Karl-Anthony Towns’ projected timeline for return

Anthony Edwards provided a significant update regarding Karl-Anthony Towns' return. Following the Minnesota Timberwolves' commanding victory over the LA Lakers on Sunday, the star guard emphasized the imminent threat Towns' return poses to the rest of the NBA.

Towns sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee in March, prompting the Wolves to announce that the star player would undergo surgery and be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Edwards shared his thoughts on how the team would fare if KAT gets healthy for the playoffs. "Ant" humorously side-eyed the camera and replied:

“Oh yeah… KAT coming back. KAT’ll be back”

The Timberwolves embarked on the season infused with fresh vigor, having been eliminated in the initial playoff round in 2023. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns spearheaded the team, propelling them to an impressive 54-24 record.

Securing the summit of the Western Conference, the Timberwolves surged ahead. Ant-Man and KAT averaged 26.0 and 22.0 points per game, respectively, throughout the season.

However, Towns' momentum was halted abruptly when he suffered a knee injury in March. Despite the setback, the Wolves remained undeterred in their pursuit of their aspirations.

How have the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards fared without Karl-Anthony Towns?

In Towns' absence due to injury, Minnesota contested 16 games, emerging victorious in 11, maintaining their contention for the top seed. Unlike the Eastern Conference, the Western Conference has seen stiff competition for the coveted #1 spot.

Besides the Wolves, the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder are engaged in a relentless battle for the leading position, with the top spot seemingly shifting daily. The LA Clippers also proved to be formidable contenders, matching stride with these teams until encountering an unexpected downturn following Russell Westbrook's injury on March 1 against the Washington Wizards.

Nevertheless, the extended absence of Towns failed to deter the Wolves, a testament to the team's resilience. The depth of their roster emerged as a crucial factor in sustaining their impressive performance. Undoubtedly, the influence of "Ant-Man" loomed large, contributing significantly to their success.

Moreover, the formidable presence of Rudy Gobert anchored the team's defense, complemented by a supportive crew consisting of Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.

During Towns' absence, the Wolves bolstered their defensive efforts, relying on contributions from Anthony Edwards, Gobert and Conley. They boast the league's top-ranked defense, limiting opponents to an average of 106.2 points per game while tallying 7.7 steals per contest.