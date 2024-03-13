"KAT definitely playing his Barbie collection" - NBA fans decipher Karl-Anthony Towns' cryptic IG post following knee surgery

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently recovering after undergoing surgery for a torn mensicus. For the Minnesota Timberwolves, the injury couldn't have come at a worse time. With the postseason in sight, the team was in the midst of an impressive run in the West that saw them emerge as strong postseason contenders.

Then, disaster struck in late February, with Karl-Anthony Towns being ruled out for an indefinite period of time. Reports then emerged that Towns would undergo surgery, leading many to question whether the team's playoff hopes were done for.

This week, a report from NBA.com from the Timberwolves indicated that Towns had undergone successful surgery on his left knee. In addition, the team dropped a timeline for his return, stating he would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with the news, Towns posted an image on his Instagram story of Goku from Dragon Ball Z in a Medical Machine. The image came at a time when the character was healing from injuries before coming back stronger, and has also notably been used by LeBron James in the past.

After Towns took to Instagram, fans were quick to react across the platform formerly known as Twitter, weighing in on the news, and the post.

Fans react to Karl-Anthony Towns' Instagram post after report predicting timeline for his return

@KarlTowns Instagram

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Looking at the Minnesota Timberwolves recent games without Karl-Anthony Towns

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves held onto the first-place spot for a large portion of the season, that's no longer the case. The team has now fallen to third in the West, half a game behind the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

After Karl-Anthony Towns played in the Timberwolves' game against the Blazers, the team defeated the Pacers before then going on a two-game skid. The T-Wolves then bounced back this week, beating the Clippers 118-100.

Given that Towns is expected to be out for the next four weeks at a minimum, it appears as though he has a chance of returning for the team's final two games. After a 4/10 trip to Denver, the T-Wolves will play the Hawks on 4/12, and the Phoenix Suns on 4/14.

The team will then have some time off while the seventh through tenth seeded teams in the West compete in the play-in tournament. Based on this timeline, Towns could very well wind up coming back sometime during the first round, if not sooner.

The concern, of course, would be that he rushes back into things and suffers a setback while ramping up, or worse, after returning. Despite that, one thing is certain, if he's following the ways of Goku, he's headed in the right direction.