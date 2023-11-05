Katya Elise Henry posts endearing Instagram photo with boyfriend Tyler Herro while pulling off $700 Louisa Ballou outfit

Katya Elise Henry recently posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, dressed in a stylish Louisa Ballou ensemble worth $700.

The picture was snapped at the Kaseya Center dugout following the Heat's 121-114 triumph over the Washington Wizards in their In-Season tournament game on Friday.

Henry donned floral-print satin pieces from Louisa Ballou, including ribbed stretch-jersey shorts worth $299 and a long-sleeve shirt worth up to $479, creating a casual tropical-inspired look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Katya Elise Henry posts a photo of herself and her boyfriend, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herroption

To top it, the photo was accompanied by the audio of "03 Bonnie & Clyde," the debut collaboration between the power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Tyler Herro and Henry have two children together. The first, Zya Elise Herro, was born in Sept. 2021, while the second, Harlem Herro, was born in January this year.

Henry is a renowned Instagram model boasting an impressive following of eight million. She used to be active in posting fitness videos on YouTube. Her relationship with Herro is thought to have kicked off after a cute exchange on Twitter in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Before being with the Miami Heat star, Henry was in a relationship with Kyle Kuzma from 2018 to 2019. Despite rumors of Herro's infidelity in 2022, it appears that the couple has overcome those challenges.

Tyler Herro records near triple-double in Heat win vs Wizards

Tyler Herro narrowly missed out on his second career triple-double, registering 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the Miami Heat's win over the Wizards.

That ended a four-game losing skid for the Heat, improving their record to 2-4, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Expand Tweet

Tyler Herro said that his teammates wanted him to record a triple-double, but he emphasized that securing the win was the top priority for the struggling Heat, who were last season's Eastern Conference champions.

“My teammates were trying to turn to help me get that last assist,” Herro said.

“We play to win you know, we had the lead big, and I think, more importantly, just closing out the game. You know, I wasn't trying to get my 10th assist, I'll get a triple-double at some point. If it happens, if not, we'll take the win.”

Despite leading the Heat in scoring this season with an average of 25.8 points per game, Herro expressed his focus on improving his defensive skills.

“I'm not a bad defender, I'm trying to tell you guys, I'm decent. I'm getting better, I'm telling you. At Kentucky, I was the best defender on our team at Kentucky, and in the league, you got to learn a bunch of different things,” he said.