“Kawhi downloaded a new software” - Kawhi Leonard’s robotic dance moves with Russell Westbrook leave NBA Twitter in splits

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard always tries to be low-key in his affairs, both on and off the court. But recently he had the Twitterverse reacting on end over a video of him dancing robot-like with teammate Russell Westbrook at training camp.

Fan reactions to the clip varied, with most playfully poking fun at the two-time NBA champion.

@oldnbatweetz wrote: Kawhi downloaded a new software or sum

@_HoopsNation wrote: FUN GUY

@GSWarriorsHouse wrote: This is the most emotion kawhi has ever shown

@automaticnba wrote: Kawhi got the stop motion update I see

@Lakerschipp wrote: Kawhi showing any type of emotion will always be weird

@Emmmyalluu wrote: I can dance better than him he got no rythym

@0xZeit wrote: AI getting crazy

@laflash_41 wrote: Looks like they ate Taco Bell and they’re waiting for the restroom.

@CockyCent: Season didn't start yet and i'm getting classic memes

@urfuturepilott wrote: He not dancing he stretching

Kawhi Leonard on importance of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is expected to be the starting point guard of the LA Clippers this season.

Kawhi Leonard recognizes that if the Los Angeles Clippers are consistently to contend and go deep in the 2023-24 NBA season, point guard Russell Westbrook has to be in the mix.

"The Claw" shared this in an interview with KTLA:

"I mean it's very important to having him [Westbrook] back, even having Bones [Hyland] back, it just gives us continuity. I feel like, just from a point guard standpoint, a little bit last season, or just coming into it, it was very up and down, and now we just got a Hall of Fame point guard that's been through it.

"I think that's going to be big for us coming into the year."

Russell Westbrook joined the Clippers midseason last year from the LA Lakers and tallied 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21 games.

He raised those numbers in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns in the opening round, compiling norms of 23.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.4 BPG and 1.2 SPG as he picked up the cudgels for the squad as Leonard and fellow All-Star Paul George were out injured.

It is this impact that Kawhi Leonard is hoping to get from the former league MVP as they look to finally break through this season and give the Clippers their first-ever NBA title.

The LA Clippers are among 10 teams still without an NBA title. The others are the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Suns and Utah Jazz.