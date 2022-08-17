"Kawhi is my favorite NBA player" - Julius Erving loves Kawhi Leonard's game, open to being mentor for LA Clippers superstar

Julius Erving has said that Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers is one of his favorite players despite the latter missing the entirety of last season due to injury. The two-time NBA champ is expected to return next season, ready to help the Clippers contend for a championship.

In an interview with Farbod Esnaashari of All Clippers, Erving revealed his fondness for Leonard. The Hall of Fame forward narrated a story of how he bonded with the Clippers superstar during the NBA 75 ceremony. He's also open to mentoring Leonard.

"Kawhi is my favorite NBA player," Erving said. "Absolutely ... I'll tell you what, it's kind of like a mutual admiration. I really admire him. I haven't sat down or had dinner with him or lunch or anything like that."

He continued:

"We connected All-Star weekend during the Top 75 (ceremony). It's always just a cordiality there because he's a favorite guy that I like to watch in the NBA. So I've gone on record and saying that, 'I don't know if he's heard about it or not.'"

It's not the first time Erving has expressed his appreciation for Leonard. During an appearance on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast earlier this year, "Dr. J." said that he loves watching Leonard in action, comparing him with Tim Duncan due to his demeanor.

"I love watching Kawhi. Going back to his days in San Antonio, I was a big Tim Duncan fan," Erving said. "In San Antonio, having their roots in the ABA, created a bias for me. When Kawhi came on the scene and then he was MVP of the playoffs, I started watching him more closely, and I like what he brings to the players."

He continued:

"A lot of people don't like his demeanor, but I love his demeanor. He says something when he has something to say; if he ain't got nothing to say, go talk to somebody else. So yeah, he would be at the top of my list."

Kawhi Leonard looks more jacked in new video

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee in the 2021 Western Conference semifinals. He underwent surgery last offseason and has been recovering since then. The LA Clippers have provided limited updates regarding Leonard, who began shooting the basketball last season.

There were reports at the end of the regular season that Leonard could return in time for the playoffs. However, the Clippers shut down the rumors, giving their superstar more time to recover.

Fast forward to this summer, Leonard appears more jacked than ever in a video posted by Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly. The five-time All-Star is listed at 225 pounds, but he might have gained a few pounds of muscle. If the Clippers can stay healthy, they could be legitimate contenders in the Western Conference next season.

