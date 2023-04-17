"Kawhi is KD’s father"- NBA fans applaud Kawhi Leonard after a 38-point masterpiece leads Clippers to victory in game 1

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard dished out a masterclass in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Following the conclusion of the game, NBA fans shared their reactions to Leonard's performance for his team.

The first round of playoff action has brought every fan out of their seat. The match-up between the LA Clippers (5th) and the Phoenix Suns (4th) was no different.

A clash between two of the best teams in the West certainly garnered a lot of attention. Although Phoenix were pegged as favorites for the game, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had other ideas.

Leonard put up an offensive clinic against the Suns' defense. With 38 points, five rebounds and five assists, the Clippers superstar helped his team put Game 1 away with a 115-110 scoreline.

Leonard's performance also garnered the attention of NBA fans across the world. With many taking note of his performance, some shared their reactions as well. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Leonard received a lot of support from his teammates. Eric Gordon contributed with a valuable 19 points in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Norman Powell dropped 14 points off the bench.

Although Russell Westbrook had a rough shooting night, he had a massive impact on the defensive side of the floor. With Westbrook also facilitating the offense, the Clippers managed to rally together to steal a game on the road.

An away win early in the first round could go a long way. With the Clippers gaining some momentum, the Suns could be in trouble.

Can Kawhi Leonard lead the Clippers past the Suns?

Kawhi Leonard is known for being a rather reserved superstar who lets his game speak for him. This aspect of his personality certainly shines through in the playoffs.

When Kawhi joined the team back in 2019, the LA Clippers were immediately picked as title-favorites. Unfortunately, the team has been plagued by injuries at crucial points in the season since.

While this season has also seen its fair share of tribulations with Paul George out of the rotation, Leonard has reminded the league of what he's capable of. A masterclass in Game 1 could be the framework for the Clippers to move past a tough first-round match-up against the Suns too.

However, expecting Leonard to put up performances of this caliber in every game would be highly unrealistic. Given the depth available at the Clippers' disposal, the team will hope to see more players step up and support Kawhi.

