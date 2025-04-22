Kawhi Leonard clarifies stance on Clippers' laser-focus as mouth-watering series returns to LA

Kawhi Leonard made it clear that the LA Clippers would look to maintain their laser-sharp focus after their 105-102 Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Monday.
Speaking to NBA'S Laurean Jbara postgame, 'The Klaw' whose prolific shooting night was instrumental in the win credited the Nuggets for being a competitive team. When asked about the mentality shift with the action shifting to LA, Leonard added:
"Same mentality. We gotta go out there and still play good basketball. Staying focused. Like I said, this is a great basketball team we are playing against and it's no easy walk."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Kawhi Leonard was a man on a mission, shooting 15-19 from the field and 5-9 from the deep. He finished with 39 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block. James Harden and Ivica Zubac chipped in with 18 and 16 points respectively.
Kawhi Leonard's clincal performace leaves Skip Bayless impressed
Leonard's impressive shooting night had Skip Bayless elated. Minutes after the game, the analyst took to X (formerly Twitter) to heap praise on the Clippers forward. To express his excitement, the analyst typed out his tweet in uppercase:
"WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CLOSE BY KAWHI LEONARD. HE IS BACK. 39 AT DENVER IN A CRUCIAL GAME 2 ROAD WIN. BIG LATE JUMPERS. SO HAPPY FOR HIM AFTER ALL HE'S BEEN THROUGH WITH BOTH KNEES."
The Clippers will now look to dominate at home with Games 3 and 4 slated to be played at the Intuit Dome. Early signs show that this might be deep first round series for both teams, and only time will tell if Leonard can continue to stay healthy and clinical for the remainder of the games.
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.