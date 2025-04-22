Kawhi Leonard clarifies stance on Clippers' laser focus as mouth-watering series shifts to LA

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets to even the series 1-1. Leonard had 39 points on Monday night as the Clippers beat the Nuggets 105-102. "The Klaw" negated Nikola Jokic's 19th career triple-double as the series shifts to Los Angeles.

In his postgame interview, Lauren Jbara asked Leonard what the key to the Clippers' huge victory was. The two-time NBA champion pointed to their defense all game long, especially in the final minute of the contest. He even praised the Nuggets for having a tough team.

"It came down to stops at the end of the game," Leonard said. "Great basketball team, especially at home, MVP caliber player in Nikola Jokic. Great guys around him, Murray, they're all playing great. It's a tough, tough fight. That's what the playoffs is about."

