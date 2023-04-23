Kawhi Leonard family: Exploring the tumultuous personal life of the NBA champion

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the league today and has achieved many accolades in his career already. He's a two-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a five-time All-Star. Leonard also has five All-NBA selections and three All-Defensive selections.

But Kawhi Leonard was always destined for greatness. Growing up in sunny Los Angeles, Leonard was already dominating the basketball court as a kid. He was once named California Mr. Basketball in his high school years and was a four-star recruit before entering college. But who exactly is responsible for his upbringing?

Taking a closer look at Kawhi Leonard's family

Kawhi Leonard was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 29, 1991. His parents are Mark Leonard and Kim Robertson, and he has four older sisters. The famous basketball player is currently romantically involved with Kishele Shipley, and they welcomed their first child in July 2016. Despite being in the public eye, Leonard has chosen to keep information about his child private.

In 2008, three years before Kawhi was drafted into the NBA, his father was murdered in a carwash. This was the toughest time in his life as his dad was never able to see his son graduate from high school and see his transition to college basketball.

During his first year at San Diego State University in the 2009-10 season, Kawhi Leonard averaged 12.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game for the Aztecs. His performance helped the team reach a remarkable record of 25-9 and secure the Mountain West Conference (MWC) tournament championship title.

Consequently, the Aztecs earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, they lost in the opening round to Tennessee by a narrow margin of 62-59.

Despite the loss, Leonard managed to record 12 points and 10 rebounds. He topped the MWC in rebounding and received recognition as MWC Freshman of the Year, as well as being named in the First Team All-MWC. Furthermore, he earned the 2010 MWC tournament MVP award for his outstanding performance.

