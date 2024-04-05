Kawhi Leonard Injury: Clippers HC Ty Lue gives alarming update on 2-time NBA Finals MVP's knee issue

Kawhi Leonard has played 68 games this season for the LA Clippers, the most since 2016-17 when he was still with San Antonio. The two-time NBA Finals MVP’s relatively healthy season has been a big part of his team’s top-four spot in the Western Conference totem pole. Even with the addition of James Harden, LA’s championship aspirations still rest arguably on “The Claw.”

Leonard cut short his road trip with the team when he flew back to Los Angeles after helping the Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Ty Lue told reporters that he hoped the two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner would be back for Thursday’s clash with the Denver Nuggets. Hope turned into anxiety when the champion coach was asked again about Leonard’s status a few hours before the tip-off in Denver.

Ty Lue had this to say to the media when questioned about Kawhi Leonard (via Tomer Azarly):

“We’re not gonna get into the details of it, but he’s gonna miss a couple of games and we need to be ready to step up as he goes through his rehab process.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers playcaller refused to give a straightforward answer when asked if Leonard had an MRI. Per Justin Russo of the “Clip & Roll” podcast, the Clippers superstar isn’t just missing the Nuggets game. The six-time All-Star will also be reportedly shelved against the Utah Jazz on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

When will Kawhi Leonard return?

If Justin Russo’s report ends up as expected, Kawhi Leonard might suit up for the LA Clippers on Apr. 9 against the Phoenix Suns. LA will have a back-to-back set versus the same opponents so it’s still questionable which end will “The Claw” show up. After all the trouble of missing games, he is unlikely to play both.

After the mini-series with the Suns, the Clippers will stay at home to finish the regular season hosting the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets. It’s anybody’s guess what the team’s record will be without Leonard in a handful of their games in the stretch run.

Regardless of where they end up after the regular season, the LA Clippers remain a tough team to beat if Kawhi Leonard is back. Whether it’s in the play-in tournament or an automatic spot in the playoffs, Los Angeles will not be an easy out. If Leonard is out, Steve Ballmer’s squad could be looking at another hugely frustrating season, one of several during Leonard’s tenure in Los Angeles.